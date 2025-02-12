Eberle joins Firebirds on conditioning loan

The Seattle Kraken have assigned captain Jordan Eberle to the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds on a conditioning loan.

Eberle has been out since suffering an injury in a game on Nov. 14. He has six goals and five assists in 17 games for Seattle this season.

A first-round pick by Edmonton in the 2008 NHL Draft, Eberle made his pro debut with the Springfield Falcons in 2009 and has recorded 34 goals and 40 assists for 74 points in 54 games in the AHL with Springfield and Oklahoma City.

The two-time NHL All-Star has skated in 1,035 NHL games with Edmonton, the New York Islanders and Seattle, registering 305 goals and 408 assists.