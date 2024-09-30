Ed Anderson (1946-2024)

The American Hockey League is remembering Ed Anderson, the longtime executive with the Maine Mariners and Providence Bruins who passed away on Thursday at his home in Scarborough, Maine.

Anderson was 77.

The first person hired by the Philadelphia Flyers’ new AHL affiliate in Portland, Maine, in 1977, Anderson served as business manager before being elevated to president in 1978, a position he held until the franchise’s move to Providence in 1992. He was chairman and governor of the P-Bruins until 2000, and served on the AHL’s Board of Governors throughout his time in the league, including positions on the executive committee and constitution committee, among others. Anderson’s Bruins were selected to host the first modern AHL All-Star Game in 1995.

“Ed Anderson was a masterful business manager and marketer, as evidenced by the dramatic success of the Maine Mariners and Providence Bruins under his guidance,” said AHL President and CEO Scott Howson. “He was an integral part of four Calder Cup championship teams and an invaluable member of the AHL’s Board of Governors for more than two decades. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Linda, and Ed’s entire family.”