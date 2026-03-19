Eiserman inked to tryout with Bridgeport

The Bridgeport Islanders have signed forward Cole Eiserman to a try-out contract after he inked an entry-level deal with the parent New York Islanders.

Eiserman, 19, recorded 18 goals and 10 assists in 32 games at Boston University this season. He ranked tied for third in the Hockey East conference in goals, and finished second on the Terriers in points.

In two seasons at BU, Eiserman registered 38 goals and 19 assists for 57 points in 64 games and helped the team reach the Frozen Four as a freshman in 2025, scoring the winning goal in the national semifinal against Penn State.

The native of Newburyport, Mass., has also represented the United States at the last two IIHF World Junior Championships, winning a gold medal in 2025.

Eiserman was a first-round pick (20th overall) by the Islanders in the 2024 NHL Draft.