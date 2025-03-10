Thunderbirds’ Ellis named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Colten Ellis has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 9, 2025.

During a week in which he also agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with the St. Louis Blues, Ellis allowed only two goals on 97 shots over three appearances, going 2-0-0 with a 0.72 goals-against average and a .979 save percentage.

Ellis earned his second shutout of the season on Tuesday night, stopping all 32 shots in Springfield’s 4-0 win at Charlotte. He came on in relief on Wednesday and turned aside 24 of 25 shots in 46 minutes of work, then made 39 saves – including 19 in the third period – to lead the Thunderbirds to a 2-1 win over Providence on Saturday.

The fourth-year pro has a record of 20-7-3 with a league-leading .928 save percentage in 32 appearances for Springfield this season, his first full season in the AHL. He also ranks ninth in the league with a 2.36 goals-against average, tied for second with 20 victories and fourth in total saves (956). A 24-year-old native of Whycocomagh, N.S., Ellis has played in 54 career AHL games with Springfield, going 28-19-5 with a 2.69 GAA, a .922 save percentage and two shutouts.

Ellis was a third-round choice by St. Louis in the 2019 NHL Draft.