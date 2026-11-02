Bruins’ Eyssimont named AHL Player of the Month for October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins forward Mikey Eyssimont has been selected as the Fortune Tires “Expect More” AHL Player of the Month for October.

Each month, the Fortune Tires “Expect More” AHL Player of the Month award will honor one standout player from the league for exceptional performance. Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the AHL, will contribute $500 to the player’s charity of choice – and $2,500 to the Player of the Year’s charity – highlighting the company’s commitment to both excellence and community impact.

Eyssimont scored a league-best 10 goals and registered a team-leading 13 points in just seven games with Providence during October.

Eyssimont had five multiple-point outings last month, beginning with a hat trick during the Bruins’ 6-2 win over Charlotte on Oct. 10. He recorded a goal and an assist in Hershey on Oct. 17, and followed up with three more goals in a 6-1 win over the Bears on Oct. 18. Eyssimont tallied twice to help Providence to a 5-2 win over Utica on Oct. 24, and he tallied a goal and two assists as the Bruins rallied for a 7-6 overtime victory at Springfield on Oct. 30.

A ninth-year pro out of St. Cloud State University, Eyssimont has totaled 61 goals and 69 assists for 130 points in 236 career AHL games with Providence, Manitoba and Ontario. The native of Littleton, Colo., was originally a fifth-round selection by Los Angeles in the 2016 NHL Draft and has posted 33 goals and 41 assists in 269 career NHL contests with Winnipeg, San Jose, Tampa Bay, Seattle and Boston.

Eyssimont joined the Bruins organization as a free agent on July 1, 2025.