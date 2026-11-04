Fast start puts Roadrunners ahead of pack

Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

They are loaded with young prospects, and they have just the right amount of veteran know-how.

They are the Tucson Roadrunners, and they have emerged as one of the AHL’s hottest teams to start the season. The Utah Mammoth’s top affiliate enters November with points in nine straight games (7-0-2-0) and sitting in first place in the Pacific Division.

They’re doing it in style, too. On the road Friday night, they overwhelmed Ontario with five third-period goals to pull out a 5-4 victory. A night later, it was more of the same: in a 2-0 hole against the Reign, Tucson responded for a 3-2 victory.

Cameron Hebig, with seven points – four of them goals – in three games last week, earned honors as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week. Ben McCartney, with his team-leading 14 points and league-best plus-10 rating, was called up by Utah on Sunday. And while losing McCarthy’s production hurts, it came in a give-and-take exchange as the Mammoth sent top forward prospect Daniil But to Tucson. But, who is just 21, went 12th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft and appeared in 13 games for the Mammoth with four points (two goals, two assists). Last season in 41 games with Tucson, he stacked up 19 goals and 39 points.

Michael Hrabal, a second-round pick from that 2023 class, has made a smooth adjustment to full-time pro life in the Roadrunners’ crease. Also 21, he got a late-season look in Tucson after turning pro out of the University of Massachusetts last spring, and is 4-1-1 through six games this season with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. Last season at UMass, he was the Hockey East player of the year.

But and Hrabal are just two of the young talents that Utah has stationed in Tucson; forwards Caleb Desnoyers and Tij Iginla are top-10 picks starting their pro careers with the Roadrunners. Desnoyers, taken fourth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, is a 19-year-old who amassed 78 points (22 goals, 56 assists) in 45 games last season for Moncton (QMJHL) followed up by 25 more points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 21 playoff games. Iginla is the son of Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Jarome Iginla and came to the Mammoth sixth overall in 2024. Like Desnoyers, he dominated junior play and had 90 points (41 goals, 49 assists) in 48 games with the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets in 2025-26.

Sending Desnoyers and Iginla to Tucson follows a familiar action plan for Utah general manager Bill Armstrong. Defenseman Dmitri Simashev, the sixth overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, played 40 games last season with Tucson, went to the AHL All-Star Classic and later claimed a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team. However, the Mammoth are not afraid to reward a young player with NHL ice time. Each player appeared in 28 NHL games last season, and Simashev has gone on to become a regular on the Utah blue line.

Up front, Yegor Borikov, 20, signed his entry-level deal this past May after a 16-goal season in the Kontinental Hockey League with Dinamo Minsk. So did another 20-year-old, defenseman Gregor Biber, who played last season in the Swedish Hockey League. Borikov’s teammate with Minsk, forward Vadim Moroz, joined the Utah organization on an entry-level contract, and Tomas Lavoie is another new face up front. Mix in defenseman Artem Duda (a 2022 second-rounder) as well, and Utah has a deep base of prospects with Tucson. The familiarity continues with 2024 fourth-rounder Gabe Smith, a Moncton teammate with Desnoyers who had 19 goals in 21 playoff games, on this Tucson roster as well.

The mood is a good one in Tucson right now going into their weekend set with Coachella Valley at Tucson Arena. But the first part of the season is a time when AHL teams often really lean on their veterans as the young talent adjusts – and re-adjusts in some cases – to the league.

So this summer the Mammoth did more than simply stock their AHL affiliate with first- and second-year prospects and hope for the best. Armstrong and his staff reshaped the organization’s depth chart. Zac Jones, last year’s Eddie Shore Award winner, signed a two-year deal with Utah on the first day of free agency. Forward Joshua Roy came over from the Montreal Canadiens in an offseason deal. And the organization retained forwards Austin Poganski, Kevin Rooney and Sammy Walker as well as blueliner Robbie Russo on AHL contracts.

And of course there is Hebig, a Roadrunners institution since joining the team in the 2020-21 season. The ninth-year pro holds several team records, including career games (368), goals (97) and points (199). The Mammoth rewarded him with a two-year NHL contract in 2025 after he had played on a series of AHL deals.

That’s a deep experience base.

But head coach Steve Potvin has been through enough of this league’s highs and lows. Strong prospects have come through Tucson before yet the Roadrunners have won only one postseason series in its 10-year history.

“It’s an odd thing because I think we come in hyped every season,” Potvin said before the season. “And every season, I think you go back and you try to refine your process, and every year you think you’ve got a pulse on it, and sometimes you kind of think that this is the answer, right? And I think now over the years and watching teams and finding trying to find clues on how champions do it, you start to really refine your process yet again.”

Still, a recall here or recall there, a rookie slump or some injuries, and a winning team quickly can become a struggling one. That’s why as much as stocking up on wins and points helps now, so too does building a sturdy foundation in the fall months. So this is a time for Potvin, his coaching staff, and those veterans to establish and reinforce that mentality.

“Communication is the strongest force, I think, and awareness,” Potvin continued. “As long as our guys are understanding what it takes and how to communicate with each other, we’re going to go a long way.”