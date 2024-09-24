Ferguson inks AHL deal with Wild

The Iowa Wild have signed goaltender Dylan Ferguson to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Ferguson returns to the AHL after spending last season in the Kontinental Hockey League. He has appeared in 29 AHL games over parts of four seasons with Chicago, Henderson, Toronto and Belleville, posting a record of 15-7-0 with a 2.56 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and two shutouts.

Ferguson has made three career appearances in the NHL, including a 48-save effort in his first NHL start, a 2-1 Ottawa win over Pittsburgh on Mar. 20, 2023.

The native of Lantzville, B.C., was originally a seventh-round choice by Dallas in the 2017 NHL Draft. He had been in training camp with the Vancouver Canucks on a tryout.