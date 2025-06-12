Facebook Pixel tracking image
Finals to air on SiriusXM’s NHL Network Radio

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced that SiriusXM NHL Network Radio will be airing the 2025 Calder Cup Finals on SiriusXM 91.

The Charlotte Checkers, the top affiliate of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, are taking on the Abbotsford Canucks, top affiliate of the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks, in the AHL’s championship series. Game 1 is Friday night, with the game airing live on NHL Network Radio in addition to streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey and for free on FloHockey’s social channels.

The Checkers’ T.J. Chillot and the Canucks’ Brandon Astle will provide play-by-play of the series.

