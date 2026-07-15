Firebirds add Ford as assistant coach

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have added Scott Ford as an assistant coach.

Ford joins the Seattle Kraken organization following two seasons as an assistant with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets. He previously spent eight seasons as an assistant coach in the AHL with the Milwaukee Admirals (2015-20, 2021-24), helping his clubs capture three division titles and reach the Western Conference Finals in 2023 and 2024.

Ford, 46, skated in 522 games in the AHL over parts of 10 seasons as a player with Milwaukee, Peoria, Bridgeport, Providence and Cleveland, and served as captain of the Admirals in 2011-12 and again in 2013-14.