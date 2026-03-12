Firebirds add Marody

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have acquired forward Cooper Marody from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in exchange for future considerations.

Marody has recorded eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 41 games with the Phantoms this season,

In 344 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Bakersfield, Marody has totaled 110 goals and 187 assists for 297 points. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019, and was named to the postseason Pacific Division All-Star Team after leading the league with 21 goals during the COVID-abbreviated 2020-21 season.

A native of Brighton, Mich., Marody was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 and has played seven games in the NHL with Edmonton, registering one assist.