Firebirds carry momentum to Game 1 win

After winning the final two games of their first-round series with Bakersfield, the Coachella Valley Firebirds opened the Pacific Division semifinals on Wednesday evening with a 3-0 road victory over Ontario.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Friday at Toyota Arena.

J.R. Avon scored twice for the Firebirds, and Oscar Fisker Mølgaard notched his fourth goal and sixth point in the last three games.

Nikke Kokko (3-1) made 23 saves for the shutout, sending the Reign to their sixth consecutive postseason loss going back to 2024.

Erik Portillo stopped 30 shots for Ontario.

(Coachella Valley leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 29 – Coachella Valley 3, ONTARIO 0

Game 2 – Fri., May 1 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00

Game 3 – Tue., May 5 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern