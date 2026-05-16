Firebirds claw back, tie series

Coachella Valley finally broke through on Colorado, scoring twice early in the third period and going on to a 4-0 win in Game 2 of the Pacific Division finals on Friday night.

With the best-of-five series tied at a game apiece, the teams head to Colorado for Game 3 on Sunday.

J.R. Avon broke a scoreless deadlock 1:20 into the third with the first of his two goals on the night. That ended the shutout streak of Eagles goaltender Trent Miner at 145 minutes and 10 seconds.

Then 71 seconds later, Eduard Šalé snapped a shot past Miner to put the Eagles down by two goals for the first time all postseason.

Avon’s second goal with 3:55 remaining made it 3-0, and Oscar Fiasker Mølgaard added an empty-netter with 1:43 to play.

Nikke Kokko (6-4) made 33 saves to earn his second playoff shutout. Miner (6-2) stopped 21 of 24 shots.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., May 13 – Colorado 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 0

Game 2 – Fri., May 15 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Colorado 0

Game 3 – Sun., May 17 – Coachella Valley at Colorado, 8:05

Game 4 – Wed., May 20 – Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 – Fri., May 22 – Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern