Firebirds clinch berth in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday evening thanks to Tucson’s 5-4 loss in Henderson.

The Firebirds are playoff-bound for the fourth time in as many seasons since joining the AHL. They have won eight playoff series in their brief history, reaching the Calder Cup Finals in 2023 and 2024.

Coachella Valley will be one of seven teams from the Pacific to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; the top first-place team will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.