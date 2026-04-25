Firebirds hold on to push series to limit

Oscar Fisker Mølgaard scored with 3:10 left in regulation to break a tie and give Coachella Valley a season-saving 5-4 victory over Bakersfield at Acrisure Arena on Saturday evening.

The Firebirds will host the Condors on Sunday in the finale of the best-of-three series (8 ET, ) with the winner advancing to face Ontario in the Pacific Division semifinals.

Fisker Mølgaard scored twice in the third period, bookending goals 38 seconds apart by Bakersfield’s Atro Leppanen and Riley Stillman that tied the game at 4-4.

Eduard Šalé, Jagger Firkus and Mitchell Stephens also scored for the Firebirds, who improved to 23-7 all-time during the playoffs on home ice.

After allowing six goals on 23 shots in Game 1, Nikke Kokko stopped 11 of 15 shots in Game 2 but still picked up the win.

Quinn Hutson scored his second goal of the series for Bakersfield, and Viljami Marjala notched three assists to give him five in two games.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 23 – BAKERSFIELD 6, Coachella Valley 1

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 25 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Bakersfield 4

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 26 – Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern