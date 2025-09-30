Firebirds’ McCormick expected to miss season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds captain Max McCormick will undergo hip surgery and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

The 11-year pro was limited to 19 games with the Firebirds last season, collecting seven goals and six assists. His last appearance was Jan. 11 vs. Chicago.

A native of Green Bay, Wis., McCormick is the Firebirds’ franchise leader in points (140) and goals (67), and helped the team to back-to-back Western Conference championships in 2023 and 2024.

In 540 career AHL games with Coachella Valley, Charlotte, Chicago, Colorado, Belleville and Binghamton, McCormick has totaled 159 goals and 178 assists for 337 points.