Firebirds’ Nyman named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jani Nyman has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 4, 2026.

Nyman began the 2026-27 season with five goals and six points in the Firebirds’ home-and-home set with Ontario.

In Friday’s opener, Nyman recorded two goals and an assist to help Coachella Valley earn a standings point with a 6-5 overtime loss to the Reign. Then in Saturday’s rematch in Ontario, Nyman registered the first hat trick of his AHL career as the Firebirds posted a 6-2 victory.

Beginning his third season in North America after being selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Nyman has totaled 56 goals and 29 assists for 85 points in 104 AHL games with the Firebirds since his debut in April 2024. Nyman skated in 28 NHL games with the Kraken in 2025-26 and has registered seven goals and six assists in 40 career appearances with the parent club. The 22-year-old native of Valkeakoski, Finland, was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2025.