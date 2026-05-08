Firebirds push back again, force Game 5 with Reign

For the third time already this postseason, the Coachella Valley Firebirds have survived an elimination game.

Nikke Kokko stopped 26 shots as the Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign, 6-2, in Game 4 of the teams’ Pacific Division semifinal on Thursday, setting up a winner-take-all Game 5 on Saturday evening in Ontario.

Coachella Valley, which defeated Bakersfield twice in the best-of-three first round after losing Game 1, is now 8-3 in its four-year history when facing Calder Cup Playoff elimination.

J.R. Avon scored his fourth goal of the postseason and rookie defenseman Kaden Hammell tallied a goal and an assist for the Firebirds.

Jagger Firkus and Oscar Fisker Mølgaard scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart to put the game out of reach after the Reign had climbed back to within 4-2.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 29 – Coachella Valley 3, ONTARIO 0

Game 2 – Fri., May 1 – ONTARIO 5, Coachella Valley 1

Game 3 – Tue., May 5 – Ontario 2, COACHELLA VALLEY 1

Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – COACHELLA VALLEY 6, Ontario 2

Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern