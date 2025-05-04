Firebirds rise from the ashes, take Game 2 in OT

Jacob Melanson scored off a giveaway 4:45 into overtime as Coachella Valley evened its Pacific Division semifinal series at one game apiece with a 5-4 win over Abbotsford on Saturday night.

The teams head north for the remainder of the series, beginning with Game 3 in Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Luke Henman stole the puck from Canucks goaltender Nikita Tolopilo behind the net and chipped it in front to Melanson, who tucked it into the empty cage to salvage a victory in a game that saw the Firebirds surrender a three-goal lead only to tie it late in regulation.

After losing Game 1 on home ice, Coachella Valley came out strong and got three first-period goals from defensemen, as Gustav Olofsson, Ty Nelson and Max Lajoie all found the net for a 3-0 advantage.

Tolopilo replaced Artūrs Šilovs (five saves) at the start of the second period and the Canucks began their comeback, as Phil Di Giuseppe and Nate Smith scored 1:22 apart early in the frame.

Jujhar Khaira then scored twice in the third period – his first two goals of the postseason – to give Abbotsford its first lead of the night with 6:50 to play.

But the Firebirds drew back even when Ben Meyers got credit for a goal off a net-front scramble with 4:02 left, setting up the overtime heroics.

Nikke Kokko (3-1) made 26 saves for Coachella Valley. Tolopilo (0-1), making his playoff debut, stopped 21 of 23 shots in his relief appearance for Abbotsford.

The Canucks dropped to 1-5 all-time in playoff overtime games; the Firebirds improved to 5-5 with their second OT win this postseason.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Abbotsford 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 1

Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Abbotsford 4 (OT)

Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00

Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern