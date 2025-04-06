Firebirds wrap up playoff berth

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Firebirds have won the Western Conference championship in each of their first two seasons of play as the top development team of the Seattle Kraken. They have won seven playoff series in those two years, and have a record of 27-17 in 44 postseason games.

The Pacific Division will see seven teams make the postseason. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place teams will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.