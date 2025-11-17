Firebirds’ Firkus named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jagger Firkus has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 16, 2025.

Firkus scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games last week, moving to the top of the league’s scoring leaderboard.

On Tuesday evening, Firkus notched three assists in the Firebirds’ 6-3 win over Bakersfield. He then followed with his first career professional hat trick, scoring all three of Coachella Valley’s goals in a 6-3 road loss to the Condors on Saturday. Firkus extended his scoring streak to six games with another goal in Sunday’s 5-2 victory over Abbotsford.

A second-round pick by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Draft, Firkus is tied for first in the AHL in scoring with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 14 games for the Firebirds after totaling 36 points in 69 games as a rookie last season. The 21-year-old native of Irma, Alta., was named the Canadian Hockey League’s player of the year in 2023-24 when he tallied 61 goals and 126 points for Moose Jaw (WHL), finishing his junior career with 310 points in 230 contests.