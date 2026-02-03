Five added to AHL All-Star Classic rosters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced five changes to the playing rosters for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be held February 10-11 in Rockford, Ill.

Hartford Wolf Pack forward Brendan Brisson, Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Christian Kyrou and Charlotte Checkers forward Ben Steeves have been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the event; Utica Comets forward Brian Halonen has been added to the North Division roster; and Henderson Silver Knights forward Tanner Laczynski has been added to the Pacific Division roster.

Hartford’s Gabe Perreault, Lehigh Valley’s Denver Barkey, Charlotte’s Tobias Bjornfot, Utica’s Seamus Casey and Henderson’s Carl Lindbom will be unable to participate. A second goaltender for the Pacific Division roster will be added at a later date.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 (8 ET/7 CT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (8 ET/7 CT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO also includes the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (noon ET/11 CT), highlighted by the inductions of the Class of 2026 – Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young – into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Yaroslav Askarov, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Lukas Dostal, Dalibor Dvorsky, Ryker Evans, Ethen Frank, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Devon Toews, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.