Wolf Pack’s Fix-Wolansky named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Trey Fix-Wolansky has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 8, 2026.

Fix-Wolansky scored five goals and registered two assists in three games for the Wolf Pack last week as Hartford closed to within four points of a playoff position in the Atlantic Division.

After picking up a goal in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Providence, Fix-Wolansky tallied two goals and two assists to pace the Wolf Pack to a 6-0 win over Bridgeport on Friday, reaching the 20-goal plateau for the fourth consecutive season. Then on Saturday evening, he scored twice more as Hartford defeated Hershey, 5-2, extending his point-scoring streak to six games (7g, 6a).

In his first season with the New York Rangers organization after signing as a free agent on July 3, 2025, Fix-Wolansky leads Hartford with 23 goals and 41 points while skating in all 55 games so far in 2025-26. The Edmonton, Alta., native has played 344 games in the AHL over seven pro seasons and has totaled 135 goals and 165 assists for 300 points, while adding four goals and nine assists in 23 Calder Cup Playoff contests. Originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Fix-Wolansky has notched four goals and two assists in 26 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets.