Flames acquire Othmann

The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Brennan Othmann from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Jacob Battaglia.

Othmann, 23, has recorded eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in 26 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack this season, along with one goal in 17 NHL games with the Rangers.

A first-round selection (16th overall) by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft, Othmann has registered 41 goals and 44 assists for 85 points in 120 career AHL contests with Hartford, and was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2024. He also has one goal and two assists in 42 career NHL appearances.

Battaglia, 19, was a second-round pick by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Draft. He is currently playing with Flint in the Ontario Hockey League.