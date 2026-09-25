Flames sign Nylander to one-year deal

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year, two-way contract.

Nylander, who had joined the Flames on a tryout in training camp, won a Calder Cup championship with the Toronto Marlies in 2025-26, recording 24 goals and 29 assists for a career-best 53 points in 65 games during the regular season. He added six goals and one assist in 24 postseason games.

In 459 career AHL games with Toronto, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rockford and Rochester, Nylander has registered 141 goals and 166 assists for 307 points. He is a four-time 20-goal scorer and was an AHL All-Star in 2023.

The eighth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Nylander has appeared in 126 career NHL games with Buffalo, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 25 goals and 24 assists.