Flyers acquire Guenette, Senators get Gilbert

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired restricted free-agent defenseman Maxence Guenette from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Dennis Gilbert.

The Flyers and Guenette have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract.

The 24-year-old Guenette was a seventh-round choice by the Senators in the 2019 NHL Draft. He skated in 236 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators over his first four pro seasons, collecting 27 goals and 89 assists for 116 points, and served as an alternate captain in 2024-25.

Guenette also skated in eight NHL games with Ottawa.

Gilbert has appeared in six games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season, recording one assist. He tallied six assists in 29 NHL games between Buffalo and Ottawa in 2024-25.

An eighth-year pro, Gilbert has played 194 games in the AHL, recording 15 goals and 43 assists for 58 points. In 111 career NHL matches, Gilbert has three goals and 17 assists. He was a third-round selection by Chicago in the 2015 NHL Draft.