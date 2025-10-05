Flyers acquire Guryev from Sharks

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Artem Guryev from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Ryan Ellis and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Guryev will report to the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

A fifth-round choice by the Sharks in the 2021 NHL Draft, Guryev spent last season with Wichita (ECHL), appearing in 47 games. As a pro rookie in 2023-24, he collected two goals and two assists in 31 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda.