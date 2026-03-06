Flyers acquire Jiříček from Wild

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenseman David Jiříček from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Bobby Brink.

Jiříček, 22, has registered two goals and eight assists in 24 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season. He is also scoreless in 25 NHL games with Minnesota.

Jiříček, who was named to the AHL’s Top Prospects Team in 2022-23, has totaled 17 goals and 60 assists for 77 points in 139 career AHL outings with Iowa and Cleveland. He also has 11 points (3g, 8a) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Monsters reach the conference finals in 2024.

A first-round pick (sixth overall) by Columbus in the 2022 NHL Draft, Jiříček has tallied two goals and 11 assists in 84 career NHL contests with the Wild and Blue Jackets.