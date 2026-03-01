Flyers acquire Katchouk, send Schmidt to Wild

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired forward Boris Katchouk from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Roman Schmidt.

Katchouk has skated in 29 AHL games between the Syracuse Crunch and the Iowa Wild this season, collecting five goals and eight assists for 13 points. He was previously acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Tampa Bay on Dec. 28, 2025.

The eighth-year pro has totaled 65 goals and 92 assists for 157 points in 269 career AHL games with Iowa, Syracuse, Rockford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Katchouk, a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft, has 15 goals and 21 assists in 179 career NHL contests with the Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators, including three games with Tampa Bay this season.

Schmidt has one assist in 29 games between Syracuse and Lehigh Valley in the AHL this season, his second pro campaign. He notched three goals and two assists in 49 games as a rookie with Syracuse in 2024-25.

A third-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2021 NHL Draft, Schmidt was acquired by Philadelphia in a trade with the Lightning on Dec. 8, 2025.