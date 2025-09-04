Flyers acquire Robertson, Kraken get Avon

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired forward Tucker Robertson from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Jon-Randall Avon.

Robertson, 22, enters his third pro season in 2025-26 after collecting 10 goals and nine assists in 77 games with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds over the last two years.

A fourth-round pick by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Draft, Robertson also skated in four postseason games with the Firebirds.

Avon, 22, totaled 16 goals and 19 assists for 35 points in 125 games over two seasons with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Robertson and Avon were junior teammates at Peterborough (OHL) from 2019 to 2023.