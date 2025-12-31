Flyers acquire Tomasino, send Zamula to Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired forward Phil Tomasino from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Egor Zamula.

Tomasino, 24, has recorded five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 14 games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, as well as one assist in nine NHL contests with Pittsburgh.

The sixth-year pro has appeared in 103 games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Milwaukee and Chicago, registering 41 goals and 56 assists for 97 points.

Originally a first-round pick by Nashville in the 2019 NHL Draft, Tomasino has tallied 34 goals and 61 assists for 95 points in 218 NHL outings with the Predators and Penguins.

Zamula, 25, has two assists in three games since joining the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He began the season with one assist in 13 NHL games with Philadelphia.

Zamula has played 130 games in the AHL, all with Lehigh Valley, over six pro seasons, recording five goals and 51 assists. He also has eight goals and 33 assists in 168 NHL games with the Flyers.