Flyers agree to terms with Phantoms captain Wilson

The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with forward Garrett Wilson on a one-year, two-way contract.

Wilson, who played two preseason games with the Flyers, has served as captain of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms since 2023, and enters his 16th professional season in 2026-27. He has appeared in 754 regular-season AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Toronto, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Portland and San Antonio, totaling 156 goals and 197 assists for 353 points.

A native of Barrie, Ont., Wilson has played 87 games in the NHL with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Florida, tallying two goals and six assists. He skated in three games with the Flyers in 2025-26 — his first NHL action since 2019 — and was nominated by the Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which recognizes a player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Wilson was originally a fourth-round selection by Florida in the 2009 NHL Draft.