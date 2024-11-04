Flyers, Oilers trade AHL defensemen

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenseman Ronnie Attard from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Ben Gleason.

Attard has appeared in seven games for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season. The third-year pro has totaled 22 goals, 37 assists and a plus-11 rating in 123 career AHL games, and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2022-23.

A third-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Draft, Attard has collected two goals and four assists in 29 career NHL contests with the Flyers.

Gleason has recorded one goal and three assists in seven games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors so far in 2024-25. Over seven pro seasons, Gleason has registered 40 goals and 137 assists for 177 points in 359 AHL games with Bakersfield and Texas.

Originally signed as a free agent by Dallas on Sept. 13, 2018, Gleason has totaled one assist in four career NHL appearances, all with the Stars.