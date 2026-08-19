Flyers sign forward Foote

The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with forward Nolan Foote on a one-year, two-way contract.

Foote, 25, skated in 54 regular-season games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers in 2025-26, recording 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points. He also notched one goal and one assist in three Calder Cup Playoff games.

Foote also tallied one goal in 12 NHL games with Florida last season.

A first-round choice by Tampa Bay in the 2019 NHL Draft, Foote has played 245 AHL games with Charlotte, Utica and Binghamton, registering 76 goals and 85 assists for 161 points.

In 42 career NHL contests with Florida and New Jersey, Foote has collected seven goals and three assists.