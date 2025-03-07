Flyers trade for Eagles’ Smith

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired forward Givani Smith from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Erik Johnson.

Smith has been assigned to the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He has recorded one assist in six AHL games with the Colorado Eagles this season, and has made 13 appearances in the NHL between Colorado and San Jose.

In 157 career AHL games with Colorado, Charlotte and Grand Rapids, Smith has registered 26 goals and 27 assists for 53 points.

The Toronto native was a second-round selection by Detroit in the 2016 NHL Draft and has totaled nine goals and 13 assists in 168 career NHL outings with the Red Wings, Panthers, Sharks and Avalanche.