Former Firebirds find home in San Jose

by Nick Nollenberger | AHL On The Beat

When the San Jose Sharks signed veterans Andrew Poturalski and Jimmy Schuldt to free-agent contracts this summer, they weren’t just bolstering organizational depth – they were adding two of the AHL’s best players at their respective positions.

Poturalski, a two-time AHL scoring champion and two-time Calder Cup winner, is widely regarded as one of the league’s premier centermen. Schuldt, who alongside Poturalski helped lead the Coachella Valley Firebirds to back-to-back Calder Cup Finals, has emerged as one of the AHL’s top shut-down defenders.

Through the first two-and-a-half months of the 2024-25 season, these free-agent additions have exceeded expectations with the Barracuda. Poturalski has been instrumental in driving a top-five power play and one of the league’s best offenses, while Schuldt anchors a stingy defensive corps and a top-tier penalty kill.

Together, they’ve played a pivotal role in helping their new team achieve their best start in years.

While their on-ice contributions are evident, their greatest impact might be felt off the ice.

“They’ve been great for us,” said Barracuda head coach John McCarthy. “They’ve really changed the culture in our room. The way they treat other players and come to the rink every day is contagious.”

In November, Schuldt was named the sixth captain in franchise history, despite this being his first season with the Barracuda.

“Jimmy has been a leader from day one,” said McCarthy. “The way he carries himself and his professionalism have been a privilege to coach.”

Although Schuldt had never worn the captain’s “C” at the professional level before, he had served as an alternate captain multiple times and was a three-time captain during his college career at St. Cloud State University. The new role hasn’t changed his approach or demeanor.

“A big part of my job is to help guys with questions and ease their transition into professional hockey,” said Schuldt. “I remember what I went through as a young player, so I’m doing my best to help them.”

Poturalski was particularly proud when Schuldt was named captain.

“Super proud,” Poturalski said. “J-Mac (McCarthy) told me right away, and I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving. Jimmy’s been a captain at so many levels… three years in college, which is rare. He does the right things every day, works hard, stays humble, and sets a great example for everyone.”

The bond between Poturalski and Schuldt extends beyond the rink. The two were roommates on the road during their time in Coachella Valley, where they formed a close friendship. Their families are also close, with Schuldt becoming a de facto uncle to Poturalski’s two young children.

“Poturalski is someone I’ve really looked up to over the past two years,” Schuldt said. “He was the captain in Coachella Valley, and as my roommate, I’ve learned so much from him.”

The Barracuda have turned into contenders in the Western Conference this season, looking to end a four-year playoff drought. Winning, often a learned skill, has been accelerated by the Sharks’ offseason moves. In addition to Poturalski and Schuldt, they signed Lucas Carlsson and added proven AHL players like Colin White and Joey Keane, as well as veterans Scott Sabourin and Justin Bailey. The combination of experience and youth has helped the team jell quickly.

“We have a really good mix,” said Schuldt. “[The young guys] are coming along really well.”

Poturalski echoed the sentiment.

“It’s definitely an exciting time. We’ve got a great group, a good mix of vets and rookies. It’s been fun to jump right in and be part of it.”

Young players, like Thomas Bordeleau, have benefited greatly from the leadership of Poturalski and Schuldt.

“Schuldtsy is a great captain and leader,” said Bordeleau. “He and Potsy bring so much energy and positivity to the room. They’re great on and off the ice.”

General manager Joe Will emphasized the importance of signing players with AHL success who still strive for NHL opportunities. Both Poturalski and Schuldt fit that mold perfectly. They remain motivated to get back up to the game’s highest level.

“Every single day, my goal is to push and get to that level,” said Schuldt. “I believe I can, and I try to improve every day.”

That dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed by teammates, including rookie defenseman Jake Furlong.

“Being around Jim these past few months, especially in the summer, you see his professionalism,” said Furlong. “He’s someone I really look up to. The way he works, both on and off the ice, is a big part of his success.”

In many ways, Poturalski and Schuldt are kindred spirits. Both were college stars who went undrafted but have carved out exceptional professional careers. Their winning mentality and leadership continue to set the tone for a Barracuda team that has become one of the toughest to face in the league.