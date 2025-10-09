Fortune Tires to sponsor Player of the Month award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the American Hockey League, will sponsor the AHL’s “Expect More” Player of the Month award for the 2025-26 season, recognizing top players in the league each month. The program will culminate in the selection of the “Expect More” Player of the Year at season’s end.

Each month, the Fortune Tires/AHL “Expect More” Player of the Month award will honor one standout player from the league for exceptional performance. Fortune Tires will contribute $500 to the player’s charity of choice – and $2,500 to the Player of the Year’s charity – highlighting the company’s commitment to both excellence and community impact.

“The American Hockey League is proud to recognize our players’ excellence on the ice while also helping make a meaningful difference in their communities,” said Chris Nikolis, AHL Executive Vice President, Business Development. “Through Fortune Tires’ support, these awards celebrate performance and give back to causes that matter to our players and their communities.”

The awards are part of a broader, multi-year partnership between the AHL and Fortune Tires launched in February 2025. Fortune Tires activations include sponsorship of the official standings page on TheAHL.com, promotional nights in select cities, fan sweepstakes, and a strong presence at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Ill.

“At Fortune Tires, performance matters – on the road, on the ice, and in the community,” said Samuel Felberbaum, President of Fortune Tires. “Just as AHL players push themselves to excel, our tires are designed to deliver top-tier safety, handling and reliability. We’re honored to support players and their charitable causes, because that’s what it means to EXPECT MORE – both in performance and in giving back.”

About the AHL

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League (theahl.com, @TheAHL) serves as the top development league for players in all 32 National Hockey League organizations, as well as coaches, officials, executives, trainers and broadcasters throughout the NHL. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are graduates of the American Hockey League, and through the years the AHL has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

About Fortune Tires

Fortune Tires is a leading global tire manufacturer, delivering premium, high-performance tires for a wide range of vehicles. The brand is exclusively imported and distributed in North America by Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc. (PCTNA), a subsidiary of Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd., a company with a legacy of excellence since 1976. Known for innovation, sustainability, and quality, Fortune Tires offers durable, safe, and reliable TBR, PLT, and ST radial tires. With Fortune Tires, you can EXPECT MORE — in safety, performance, and durability. Learn more at fortunetireusa.com.