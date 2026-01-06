Four AHL players named to Latvia’s Olympic team

Four current American Hockey League skaters have been named to Latvia’s roster for the men’s ice hockey tournament at next month’s Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Forwards Dans Locmelis of the Providence Bruins, Eduards Tralmaks of the Grand Rapids Griffins, Sandis Vilmanis of the Charlotte Checkers and Eriks Mateiko of the Hershey Bears were all selected to play for their native country.

Locmelis has 12 goals and nine assists in 30 games as a rookie for Providence this season after making his pro debut late in 2024-25.

Tralmaks has recorded 14 goals, 18 points and a plus-15 rating in 31 games for Grand Rapids.

Vilmanis is tied for Charlotte’s team scoring lead with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) this season after helping the Checkers reach the Calder Cup Finals a year ago.

Mateiko has registered one goal and four assists in 25 games with Hershey.

AHL alumni on Latvia’s roster include goaltender Arturs Silovs, who was the most valuable player of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with the Abbotsford Canucks, and Kaspars Daugavins, who won a Calder Cup championship with the Binghamton Senators in 2011.