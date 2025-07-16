Free-agent options still out there

Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

Need a goaltender? Blue line looking a bit thin? Looking for some added scoring punch?

Two weeks into free agency, all 32 NHL organizations have plenty of options to choose from among the familiar AHL names still available.

As always, some of the AHL’s top performers went quickly when free agency opened July 1. The Boston Bruins snagged a combined 75 goals’ worth of 2024-25 production between Matěj Blümel (Texas) and Alex Steeves (Toronto). John Leonard took his 36 goals with him from the Charlotte Checkers to the Detroit Red Wings organization. Chris Terry re-upped with the Bridgeport Islanders. Dominic Toninato and Jimmy Schuldt featured as two captains on the move. Goaltenders who went off the board that day included Brandon Bussi, Kaapo Kähkönen and Matt Tomkins.

More action followed. Daniel Carr, a former AHL MVP, returned from Europe to take a two-year AHL deal with the Milwaukee Admirals. Two-time Calder Cup champion Hunter Shepard ended his tenure with the Hershey Bears and signed with the Ottawa Senators. With each passing hour, more and more talent found new opportunities with different NHL organizations.

Organizations have been busy on other fronts, too. Significant trades involving AHL prospects saw Logan Mailloux, Scott Morrow and playoff MVP Artūrs Šilovs all on the move to new homes. And bench vacancies are being filled also, with Mark Letestu (Colorado), John Snowden (Lehigh Valley), Andrew Lord (Ontario) and Toby Petersen (Texas) all earning their first AHL head-coaching gigs.

July’s first two weeks have provided plenty for fans to digest. Front offices, too, as they evaluate what may be their next options. Maybe a hoped-for signing fell through. Perhaps a trade offer did not pan out. If so, there are still opportunities to land top talent.

So with the initial signing frenzy having slowed down, who is still out there?

Goaltenders

For teams in need of a goaltender who can offer NHL experience, Jack Campbell (Grand Rapids), Aaron Dell (San Jose), Louis Domingue (Hartford), Malcolm Subban (Belleville), and two-time Calder Cup champion Dustin Tokarski (Chicago) rank among those options. Mix in experienced netminders like Oscar Dansk (San Diego), Olivier Rodrigue (Bakersfield), and Adam Scheel (Colorado) for more depth in net. In addition, there is Troy Grosenick, who missed this past season with a knee injury but has a number of AHL awards to his name.

Recalls will happen. So will injuries. Having deep organizational depth in net is essential.

Defensemen

A host of blueliners are available including former Eddie Shore Award winner Christian Wolanin, who played a major role with the Abbotsford Canucks winning the Calder Cup. Always a dependable offensive driver, Wolanin had a 40-point regular season with the Canucks before providing 10 more points in 17 playoff games.

Another Calder Cup winner, Chase Priskie, is coming off two seasons with Hershey, and he is capable of being a key part of any power play.

Three defensemen from the Henderson Silver Knights are up for grabs as well. Captain Jake Bischoff has been a fixture with the Vegas Golden Knights organization since their 2017 inception. Dysin Mayo is coming off a three-year contract, and another Calder Cup champion with Hershey ties, Lucas Johansen, skated with the Silver Knights this past season.

Iowa captain Cameron Crotty, AHL All-Star Classic selection Max Lajoie (Coachella Valley), and Brogan Rafferty (Grand Rapids) bring considerable experience. So do Joseph Cecconi (Ontario), Tory Dello (Utica), Chad Ruhwedel (Hartford), Robbie Russo (Tucson), Joakim Ryan (Chicago), Ty Smith (Chicago), Jarred Tinordi (Calgary) and Reilly Walsh (Ontario).

Forwards

Forwards only weeks removed from competing in the Calder Cup Finals are free agent options. B.C. native Jujhar Khaira came to Abbotsford in a late-season deal and provided an immediate benefit with physical play blended with some offensive production. From Charlotte, the Calder Cup runner-up, the options include energetic, versatile Will Lockwood and savvy center Kyle Criscuolo.

Rocco Grimaldi (Cleveland), an elite playmaker, is out there. So is Cleveland teammate Dylan Gambrell, another offensive talent. Selections from the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic are Grigori Denisenko (Milwaukee) and Cameron Hebig (Tucson) along with Brett Murray (Rochester), who is coming off a 27-goal season. Charles Hudon ranked fourth in AHL scoring with 64 points for Ontario.

Pierrick Dubé, Alex Limoges, Riley Sutter, Mike Vecchione and Mason Morelli all won the Calder Cup with Hershey. For physical, abrasive options, there are Travis Barron (Tucson), Joe Blandisi (Toronto Marlies), Kyle Clifford (Toronto), Shawn Element (Ontario) and Givani Smith (Lehigh Valley). Daniel Walcott, a leader on and off the ice for the last decade in Syracuse, is unsigned as well.

Those are just some of the players available. Wherever an NHL organization’s depth chart may have vacancies, there are answers out there.