Game 4 a Dunne deal for Amerks

Josh Dunne’s career night lifted Rochester to a 5-1 win in Laval on Friday night and forced a decisive Game 5 in the teams’ North Division Finals.

The teams meet once more at Place Bell on Sunday afternoon (4:30 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey), with the winner advancing to meet Charlotte for the Eastern Conference championship.

Dunne scored two goals and assisted on two others for the Amerks, his first four-point game as a pro. Dunne had 29 points in 68 games with Rochester during the regular season.

Tyson Kozak, Isak Rosén and Konsta Helenius also scored for the Amerks, and Lukáš Rousek and Kale Clague tallied two assists apiece.

After allowing 12 goals over the first three games of the series, Devon Levi (5-2) stopped 22 of 23 shots in Game 4 for Rochester, which won its fifth consecutive road game when facing playoff elimination (going back to 2022).

Joshua Roy scored the only goal for the Rocket. Jacob Fowler (3-2) allowed four goals on 14 shots before being relieved by Cayden Primeau at 9:22 of the second period.

The Amerks scored two power-play goals and one shorthanded marker in the game. The teams combined for 154 minutes in penalties, including 13 misconducts handed out in the final five minutes of the contest.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Wed., May 14 – Laval 5, ROCHESTER 4

Game 2 – Fri., May 16 – ROCHESTER 5, Laval 3

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – LAVAL 4, Rochester 1

Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Rochester 5, LAVAL 1

Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Rochester at Laval, 4:30

*if necessary… All times Eastern