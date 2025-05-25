Game 5 shutout launches Rocket into conference finals

Laval is heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in four years following a 5-0 victory over Rochester in the decisive Game 5 of the North Division Finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Rocket will next face Charlotte, with the best-of-seven series beginning Wednesday at Place Bell.

Laval opened the scoring in Game 5 – their first-ever winner-take-all game on home ice – on a power play 10:51 into the first period, as Alex Barré-Boulet ripped a one-timer home from the top of the right-wing circle.

Sean Farrell, who set up Barré-Boulet on the first goal, made it 2-0 at 14:30 with a redirection from a point shot by Zack Hayes. Hayes drew into the Rocket lineup in Game 5 for the first time this postseason.

Laval doubled its lead in the second period, as captain Lucas Condotta snapped home a shot 24 seconds into the frame, and Joshua Roy scored for the third game in a row with 1:10 to go before intermission.

Oliver Kapanen tacked on one more goal with 10:55 to play in regulation, his second of the series.

Farrell and Roy finished the afternoon with three points apiece and Cayden Primeau made 27 saves for his first career playoff shutout.

Attendance at Place Bell was 10,092.

(Laval wins series, 3-2)

Game 1 – Wed., May 14 – Laval 5, ROCHESTER 4

Game 2 – Fri., May 16 – ROCHESTER 5, Laval 3

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – LAVAL 4, Rochester 1

Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Rochester 5, LAVAL 1

Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – LAVAL 5, Rochester 0