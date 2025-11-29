Giving thanks in the West

Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

The long Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the United States means busy AHL buildings, and a time for teams and fans to give their own brand of thanks as they look back on the year.

We had a look at what Eastern Conference teams can be thankful for earlier. Now it’s time to move through the Western Conference.

Abbotsford Canucks

In winning the first Calder Cup championship ever for a Vancouver Canucks affiliate, head coach Manny Malhotra and his players took their fans on a memorable ride last spring. Some of those players moved on to Vancouver, others found new opportunities elsewhere. But they all will be linked in AHL history and leave an abundance of memories for Abbotsford fans.

Bakersfield Condors

After his well-documented personal challenges off the ice, Connor Ingram is finding his way back on the ice with the Condors. The parent Edmonton Oilers acquired the two-time AHL All-Star from Utah in training camp. Ingram has won plenty of fans through the years, and people are rooting for him in Bakersfield and beyond.

Calgary Wranglers

Calgary fans had considerable hope for Matvei Gridin, the Flames’ first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old forward leads all AHL rookies with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 18 games for the Wranglers.

Chicago Wolves

Cayden Primeau was poised to be the Chicago Wolves’ number-one goaltender before being claimed off waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs in October. But Carolina claimed him back on Nov. 8 and he finally made it to Rosemont. Primeau was 21-2-2 in 26 games with Laval last season as the Rocket won the AHL’s regular-season title.

Coachella Valley Firebirds

Second-year pro Jagger Firkus, a 2022 second-round pick by the Seattle Kraken, has taken a massive step this fall, posting 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) through 17 games with Coachella Valley. As is always the case with a top prospect, he may end up going to the NHL parent team before long. But for now, at least, the Firebirds have themselves a top-end offensive threat.

Colorado Eagles

Aside from another excellent start, the first-place Eagles also got some exciting off-ice news back in September when they broke ground on a new arena in nearby Greeley, Colo., that is set to open in 2028. Part of a larger mixed-use entertainment district, the project ultimately will also entail a hotel, water park, dining options and three ice sheets along with residential and office space. Blend those amenities with the spirited Eagles fan base, and the team should continue to have one of the top atmospheres in the AHL.

Grand Rapids Griffins

Just about everything has gone right so far this season for the Griffins (15-1-0-1). They lead the league in scoring, rank second in defense, and even when they had a setback in losing goaltenders Sebastian Cossa and Michal Postava to injury they managed to thrive. While the parent Detroit Red Wings are celebrating their centennial season, the Griffins are in their 25th year in the AHL and this 2025-26 campaign is looking like it could be a special one.

Henderson Silver Knights

How would the Silver Knights handle losing standout goaltender Carl Lindbom on recall to the Vegas Golden Knights? Pretty well, as it turns out. A team that has struggled in the win-loss column in recent years, the Silver Knights are right in the Pacific Division mix following an active offseason that fortified their blue line considerably. This is a team with some of the best facilities and resources in the AHL, and now they have the success to go with that.

Iowa Wild

Needing some offensive punch, the Wild turned to a familiar name from the past, bringing in Gerry Mayhew on an AHL contract back on Oct. 17. The AHL’s MVP in 2019-20, Mayhew has seven goals and 10 points in his first 15 games back in Des Moines.

Manitoba Moose

A very active summer has paid off so far for the Moose, who have a balanced offense led by newcomers Walker Duehr and Samuel Fagemo with six goals apiece. Manitoba has seven wins in its past eight games while seeing defenseman Elias Salomonsson and goaltender Thomas Milic make their NHL debuts with Winnipeg this week.

Milwaukee Admirals

No matter what is going on around them, the Admirals keep handling their business. The parent Nashville Predators have struggled, and when the NHL team goes through a rough time it can impact the AHL affiliate. But head coach Karl Taylor always shoos away any potential distractions for his team, where the focus remains strictly on what the Admirals have to do. At 11-3-2-0, Milwaukee has a top-five record in the league while continuing to provide NHL-ready prospects to the Preds.

Ontario Reign

Akil Thomas has had a difficult battle with injuries in his career, including being limited to just 25 games with Los Angeles last season. But he has played all 18 contests for the Reign so far in 2025-26 and has provided 13 points (four goals, nine assists) as Ontario jostles for Pacific Division positioning.

Rockford IceHogs

Take your pick as to which prospect in Rockford should most excite Chicago Blackhawks fans – there are plenty. Rookie Nick Lardis, with his 19 points in 19 games. Goaltender Drew Commesso. Defensemen Ethan Del Mastro and Kevin Korchinski. Oliver Moore, who is already making an impression in Chicago after a hot start in Rockford. The IceHogs, under first-year head coach Jared Nightingale, are a key part of the Blackhawks organization’s rebuilding effort.

San Diego Gulls

Matthew Phillips just keeps producing. A two-time 30-goal scorer as a Calgary Flames prospect, Phillips played 31 games in the NHL in 2023-24, won a Calder Cup in Hershey in 2024, and led the division-champion Colorado Eagles in scoring in 2024-25. Now in San Diego on the first year of a two-year contract, Phillips has a team-best 17 points in 18 games.

San Jose Barracuda

A lot like Rockford, the Barracuda find themselves a crucial part of an NHL rebuilding plan. The San Jose Sharks have provided the Cuda with the likes of Filip Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov, Kasper Halttunen, Mattias Havelid, Cam Lund and Quentin Musty – all recent first- or second-round draft picks – this season, making the AHL club an entertaining team to watch. Sometimes their youth shows, but that is a natural part of player development. An 11-game points streak (9-0-1-1) ended on Friday, but San Jose still sits second in the Pacific Division.

Texas Stars

A franchise that has always valued its people, the Stars now have three members of their 2014 Calder Cup championship team behind the bench as new head coach Toby Petersen has joined assistants Max Fortunus and Travis Morin. And captain Curtis McKenzie, a rookie on that title team and one of the most respected figures in the AHL, is back for his ninth year with Texas after helping them reach the conference finals last spring.

Tucson Roadrunners

Cameron Hebig returned for his sixth season with the Roadrunners after a memorable 2024-25 season in which he earned a trip to the AHL All-Star Classic and signed his first NHL contract with Utah. Hebig, who inked a two-year extension with the Mammoth over the summer, has responded with eight goals and 15 points in 18 games for Tucson so far.