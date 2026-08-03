Gold named GM of Hammers

The New York Islanders have hired Evan Gold as assistant general manager of the Islanders and GM of the Isles’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hamilton Hammers.

Gold will be involved in all facets of the club’s hockey operations, including contract negotiations, roster strategy, professional and amateur scouting, salary cap management and other areas that fit his expertise. He will work alongside current assistant general managers Ryan Bowness (player personnel), Chris Lamoriello and Steve Pellegrini. Lamoriello, formerly the GM of the organization’s AHL affiliate, will continue to be involved in player personnel decisions as well as working with the amateur, college and pro scouting staffs.

Gold joins the Islanders after spending the past 12 seasons in the Boston Bruins organization. He had served as Boston’s assistant general manager since the 2019-20 season, and served as GM of the Providence Bruins since 2023. This past season, Providence captured the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy with the best regular-season record in the AHL at 54-16-2-0 (110 points).

The Toronto native completed his undergraduate degree at McGill University before earning his law and MBA degrees from the University of Toronto.