Golden Knights name HSK’s Craig head coach

The Vegas Golden Knights have named Ryan Craig the team’s head coach.

Craig, 44, spent the past three seasons serving as head coach of the organization’s affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Henderson Silver Knights. With Craig at the helm, Henderson saw their win total increase following each season with Craig behind the bench, culminating in a record of 39-21-7-5 (90 points) in 2025-26 and an appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Before joining Henderson, Craig was an assistant coach with the Golden Knights for six seasons, helping the team to a Stanley Cup championship in 2023.

Craig spent nine of his 14 professional seasons as an AHL team captain, serving in that role in Springfield, Norfolk, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Cleveland and captaining the Monsters to a Calder Cup championship in 2016. He appeared in 711 career games in the AHL and totaled 172 goals and 188 assists for 360 points.

Craig was also a two-time winner of his team’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award, and was selected to captain the Western Conference team at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic in Lehigh Valley.

A 2002 draft pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Craig appeared in 198 National Hockey League contests with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and Columbus.