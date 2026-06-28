Golden Knights sign Lindbom to three-year extension

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed goaltender Carl Lindbom to a three-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

Lindbom was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2025-26 after ranking second in the league in both goals-against average (2.16) and save percentage (.926) while going 24-5-5 in 35 appearances for the Henderson Silver Knights. He was unbeaten in regulation over his final 20 decisions (18-0-2).

In two seasons with Henderson, Lindbom has a record of 42-20-7 with a 2.41 GAA, a .919 save percentage and six shutouts.

A seventh-round choice by Vegas in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lindbom made his NHL debut on Oct. 26, 2025, and went on to appear in eight games with the Golden Knights, going 2-4-2 with a 3.00 GAA and an .873 save percentage.