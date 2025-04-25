Grans finale! Late Phantoms goal knocks out Penguins

Helge Grans scored with 2:00 left in regulation to send the Lehigh Valley Phantoms into the division semifinals with a 3-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday night.

The Phantoms swept the Penguins in a first-round series for the second consecutive postseason. They advance to play either Hershey or Charlotte.

Falling to his knees, Grans backhanded home a rebound of an Anthony Richard shot for his first goal in 11 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Richard opened the scoring in the game at 14:33 of the second period, but Tristan Broz answered 25 seconds before intermission to knot the score at 1-1.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took its first lead of the series with 13:34 left in the third when Harrison Brunicke scored his first professional goal. Lehigh Valley tied it back up on Jacob Gaucher’s goal just 1:28 later.

Parker Gahagen (2-0) made 31 saves in the win, while Sergei Murashov, getting the start after Joel Blomqvist was injured in Game 1, turned away 28 shots in the loss.

(Lehigh Valley wins series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Lehigh Valley 5, W-B/SCRANTON 2

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – LEHIGH VALLEY 3, W-B/Scranton 2