Facebook Pixel tracking image
News

Griffins acquire Knyzhov

by AHL PR
Photo: John Mrakovcich

The Grand Rapids Griffins have acquired defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in exchange for future considerations.

Knyzhov skated in 14 games for the Penguins this season, recording two goals, five assists and a plus-6 rating. In 106 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and San Jose, he has totaled six goals and 22 assists for 28 points.

Originally signed as a free agent by the San Jose Sharks on July 2, 2019, Knyzhov has played 81 games in the NHL, registering three goals and nine assists.

Related Posts

Devils acquire Gruden, Penguins get Stillman
Ducks acquire goaltender Husso
Bemstrom on quest to bring AHL success to NHL
O’Reilly joins exclusive club with 1,000th AHL game