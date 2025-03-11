Griffins acquire Knyzhov

The Grand Rapids Griffins have acquired defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in exchange for future considerations.

Knyzhov skated in 14 games for the Penguins this season, recording two goals, five assists and a plus-6 rating. In 106 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and San Jose, he has totaled six goals and 22 assists for 28 points.

Originally signed as a free agent by the San Jose Sharks on July 2, 2019, Knyzhov has played 81 games in the NHL, registering three goals and nine assists.