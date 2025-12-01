Griffins’ Cossa named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 30, 2025.

Cossa allowed just four goals on 73 shots (1.33, .945) to post three consecutive wins for the league-leading Griffins last week.

Cossa backstopped Grand Rapids to a sweep of their two-game visit to Texas, making 19 saves in a 10-1 victory on Tuesday and coming back with 24 stops in a 6-3 win on Wednesday. Then on Sunday evening, Cossa earned his second shutout of the season by turning aside all 26 shots he faced in the Griffins’ 1-0 win over visiting Iowa.

A first-round choice (15th overall) by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Draft, Cossa has a record of 8-1-0 in nine starts this season and leads the AHL in both goals-against average (1.56) and save percentage (.942). The 23-year-old native of Hamilton, Ont., has made 93 career appearances with Grand Rapids, going 52-26-14 with a 2.43 GAA, a .912 save percentage and five shutouts. Cossa has played one game for the Red Wings, earning the win in his NHL debut on Dec. 9, 2024, at Buffalo.