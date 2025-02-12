Griffins’ Danielson aiming for the stars

by Mark Newman | AHL On The Beat

Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky, and as a prospect in the Detroit Red Wings organization’s galaxy of potential stars, Grand Rapids Griffins center Nate Danielson is as serious as they come.

At the age of 20, the Red Deer, Alta., native is focused on proving the Red Wings made the right decision by selecting him with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Soft-spoken and endearingly earnest, Danielson has a clarity of purpose beyond his years. While others of his generation might act like they are peering out of the wrong end of the telescope, Danielson seems fixated on stuff that might someday propel him to the NHL, if not outright stardom.

Take, for example, his reading material. After seeing videos of ultra-endurance athlete David Goggins, Danielson picked up his memoir Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds. It tells the story of how Goggins overcame poverty, prejudice and physical abuse to become the only man in history to complete elite training as a Navy SEAL, an Army Ranger and an Air Force tactical air control party officer.

“He went through some extreme circumstances, and I felt like the whole book was about if you really put your mind to something, you’re going to be able to do it,” Danielson explained. “It’s kind of what I want to do. I want to be a hockey player and so that’s what I focus on.”

It’s that kind of single-mindedness – more than the normal drive and determination – that has been pushing Danielson for as long as he can remember.

“I have an older brother, Noah, who was playing hockey, and I looked up to him when I was younger,” he recalled. “I wanted to be like him and that’s how I got started.”

His electrical engineer father, Mark, played hockey growing up and his dental hygienist mother, Janna, played ringette, so it was only natural that little Nate was already in ice skates by age 4.

“Growing up, we had a pond that was a five-minute walk from our house,” he said. “Being on the outdoor rink with my brother and my dad is how I started. My dad loved to put us through drills and stuff on the outdoor rink or just in the garage. We always had a shooting tarp so we could shoot pucks in the garage.”

Danielson put in the work but never envisioned becoming a first-round NHL draft pick.

“We’d play hockey all winter and then all spring we were still playing hockey because that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “That’s the way I grew up. It was only when I got older that I realized that this could seriously be something I could do. Even now, it’s still just fun to go and play hockey. It doesn’t feel like a job.”

By age 13, Danielson was already playing U-15 hockey. Getting to compete against players who were two years older proved to be highly advantageous to his progress toward junior hockey and, eventually, the pros.

“When you play against older kids, it pushes you to get better,” he said. “It makes a big difference. It’s more of a challenge.”

The experience helped prepare Danielson for major junior hockey, playing for Brandon and Portland in the Western Hockey League. He was captain during his last two seasons in Brandon.

“I felt like I’ve always been a leader,” he said. “Once I got named captain, I didn’t really change. Obviously, it’s an honor to be captain of any team, but I didn’t feel like I had to do anything special.”

Danielson was also able to play a couple of WHL games against his brother, who was playing for Medicine Hat.

“We never got to play with each other growing up. Our parents and grandparents were able to come, so it was pretty cool.”

Danielson was also a member of Canada’s team at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.

“As a Canadian kid, you always dream of playing in the World Juniors. Obviously, it was an honor to play for my country and something I’ll never forget. My whole experience there was awesome.”

His ability to excel at both ends of the ice led the Red Wings to select Danielson with the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

“Going into draft night, I didn’t expect to be picked by them,” he said. “There were other teams that I had been talking to more. I had been talking to them on Zoom throughout the year and met the whole staff at the NHL Combine, but I didn’t talk to them again.”

When Danielson joined the Griffins last season for the Calder Cup Playoffs, he took jersey number 29.

“I always liked number 9 growing up. I don’t know why. I just always liked it,” he explained. “When I got to peewee and bantam, I liked number 19. So with 9 and 19 already taken, I decided to pick 29.”

In Detroit, of course, Gordie Howe wore 9 and Steve Yzerman wore 19, which is perhaps why Danielson was destined to play for the Wings and why the organization used the No. 9 pick on him.

“My mom says that’s her lucky number,” he chuckles. “Whenever I thought about a new number, she said it had to be something with a 9.”

Danielson feels fortunate that he was able to see action in the Calder Cup Playoffs last season as a way to give his pro career a little jump start.

“It definitely gave me a focus to put on some weight and get strong in the gym,” he said. “I know I have to get stronger. I think that’s going to come with time. I turned 20 not that long ago, so I still have to grow into my body.”

His transition to pro hockey has been aided by the fact that he often has been paired with some muscle this season. Playing in the middle with veterans like Austin Watson or Dominik Shine at his side has given him space to show his skill.

“Obviously, both those guys are awesome,” he said. “All of our veteran guys are great with helping us younger guys, including off-ice like being a pro, taking care of yourself, and just doing the right things.”

Danielson and his development have been aided by the fact that the Griffins have been playing good team hockey.

“I think it helped that we came together as a team quickly,” he said. “We had a northeastern trip early into the season and all that time together helps you get to know guys when you’re all here doing this together. We seemed to jell pretty well as a team, and when you’re having success, everyone’s a lot happier.”

Danielson seems to be growing more confident as the season progresses. After a somewhat slow start saw him notch four points in his first 12 games, he picked up the pace with 15 points in his next 18 games.

“The first two weeks didn’t really go too well,” he admits. “After that, I feel like my game has continued to get better and better.”

He understands he has a lot to learn.

“The first couple of games I was still trying to play the same way I played in junior and I realized you can’t do that in this league. Guys are just too big and too strong and they’re too fast and smart, so I had to change the way I played.”

Danielson feels he is starting to get to the point where he can take the next step.

“When you join a new team, a new league, it always takes a little time,” he said. “I feel really comfortable and confident now.”