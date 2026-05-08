Griffins finish off Moose in Game 4

The Grand Rapids Griffins advanced to the Central Division finals with a 5-2 win over the Manitoba Moose at Van Andel Arena on Friday night.

After eliminating the Moose three games to one, the Griffins will meet the Chicago Wolves in the next round, with Game 1 set for Thursday in Grand Rapids.

Michal Postava (3-1) made 19 saves in Friday’s win, finishing the series with a 1.25 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage in his four starts.

Carter Mazur followed his two-goal effort in Game 3 with two goals and an assist in the third period of Game 4. Eduards Tralmaks, Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård also scored for the Griffins, while Erik Gustafsson and Amadeus Lombardi each tallied two assists.

Grand Rapids was 3-for-4 on the power play on the night.

Dylan Anhorn and Phil Di Giuseppe scored for Manitoba, while Thomas Milic (0-2) made 21 saves in his first start of the series.

(Grand Rapids wins series, 3-1)

Game 1 – Sat., May 2 – MANITOBA 1, Grand Rapids 0

Game 2 – Sun., May 3 – Grand Rapids 2, MANITOBA 0

Game 3 – Wed., May 6 – GRAND RAPIDS 4, Manitoba 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 8 – GRAND RAPIDS 5, Manitoba 2