Griffins heading back to postseason

The Grand Rapids Griffins clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night when Iowa dropped a 4-2 decision in Springfield.

The Griffins will participate in the postseason for the 15th time since joining the AHL in 2001. They won Calder Cup championships in both 2013 and 2017.

Grand Rapids will be one of five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three teams will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.